KUIU Yukon XL, near new Selling my lightly used and well cared for Yukon Rain jacket in XL. Its the Verde camo pattern and the jacket is less than 1 yr old. I bought it August 2016, wore it a couple times in for the 2016 season and it's just a touch too big. I'll sell this one for $350 shipped or trade for the EXACT SAME jacket only in a LARGE. pm for photos if necessary. thanks