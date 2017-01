Kuiu Alpine Pants - Size 32 I bought a pair of Kuiu Alpine pants before the start of this past season and wore them for a day or two but they are a bit too big for me. Awesome pants in almost new condition (no tears, stains, etc), size 32. I'll be buying another pair as soon as Kuiu has a size 30 back in stock.



Selling them for exactly half of what I paid. $75 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger