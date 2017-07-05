|
kifaru pack for sale
I have a 2016 slightly used Kifaru pack.. list of specs below
Tactical Platform Frame And Suspension in coyote tan
Shoulder Strap/Belt Color: Wolf Gray; Stay Options: Ultralight Composite Stays; Frame Length: 26"; Belt Size: Medium Duplex Belt (34"-38" (Your Height: 6'3"; Your Inseam: 35"; Back Profile: Normal)
Nomad Bag (2,400ci/39liters-7,000ci/114liters)
Color: MultiCam (w/ MC web) (bag only)
Guide Lid
Color: Multicam; Fabric Style: 500d
Grab-It II Grab-It II
Color: Multicam
Gun Bearers Gun Bearers
Style: Nomad
I have roughly $830 into this set up I would like to get $650 for it shipped out! thanks or BEST OFFER!!!!!