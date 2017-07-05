kifaru pack for sale I have a 2016 slightly used Kifaru pack.. list of specs below





Tactical Platform Frame And Suspension in coyote tan

Shoulder Strap/Belt Color: Wolf Gray; Stay Options: Ultralight Composite Stays; Frame Length: 26"; Belt Size: Medium Duplex Belt (34"-38" (Your Height: 6'3"; Your Inseam: 35"; Back Profile: Normal)

Nomad Bag (2,400ci/39liters-7,000ci/114liters)

Color: MultiCam (w/ MC web) (bag only)

Guide Lid

Color: Multicam; Fabric Style: 500d

Grab-It II Grab-It II

Color: Multicam

Gun Bearers Gun Bearers

Style: Nomad





I have roughly $830 into this set up I would like to get $650 for it shipped out! thanks or BEST OFFER!!!!!