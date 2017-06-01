     close
KESTREL 5700 AB/windmeter and case
Unread 01-06-2017, 11:50 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: rathdrum, id.
Posts: 4,951
KESTREL 5700 AB/windmeter and case
WTS
Brand new Kestrel 5700 with applied ballistics and wind meter new in case. I input some data, stuck it in the drawer, and never used it. $575 shipped.....Rich
KESTREL 5700 AB/windmeter and case-kestrel-5700-ab.jpg
