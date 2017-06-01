KESTREL 5700 AB/windmeter and case

Brand new Kestrel 5700 with applied ballistics and wind meter new in case. I input some data, stuck it in the drawer, and never used it. $575 shipped.....Rich

WTSBrand new Kestrel 5700 with applied ballistics and wind meter new in case. I input some data, stuck it in the drawer, and never used it. $575 shipped.....Rich