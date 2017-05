Kestrel 4500NV w/Applied Ballistics & BT $375 Used but in good shape Kestrel 4500NV with Applied Ballistics and bluetooth. The mfg date was 9/17/2015, so there is still 3-1/2 years left of the warranty. Firmware is 4.93. Comes with original box, manual, and accessories. $375 shipped and insured to your door. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger