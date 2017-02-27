Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Kestrel 4500AB - NIB
02-27-2017, 08:08 PM
jonthomps
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2005
Location: Missouri
Posts: 1,321
Kestrel 4500AB - NIB
Cleaning out the safe! This is a brand new, never used, Kestrel 4500 Applied Ballistics unit. FDE color. The only thing I've done with it is calibrate the compass. Comes with molle carrying case, box, and instructions. $400/shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
