Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
Kennetrek Hardscrabble Hiker
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Kennetrek Hardscrabble Hiker
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-12-2017, 08:14 PM
stirner
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 6
Kennetrek Hardscrabble Hiker
Kennetrek size 12. My feet grrew another size shortly after buying these. I have my size 13 now, so these need to go. the rubber sole guard is intact. They're waterproof, and in excellent condition. $250 plus $10 S&H, and I'll pay the rest.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
American Rifle Company M10 Scope Rings
|
Remington PTG truing mandrels..
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:04 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC