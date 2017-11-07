Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Kenetrek hardscrabble hiker 9.5 for sale
07-11-2017, 12:42 PM
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 99
Kenetrek hardscrabble hiker 9.5 for sale
Hello
I have a pair of hardscrabble hikers in size 9.5 for sale, I bought them last September, I have maybe 10 miles on them and they just don't fit right.
I have pics available.
225 shipped tyd
Thanks!
