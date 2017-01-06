Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Kenetrek Bridger Boots Size 13M
Kenetrek Bridger Boots Size 13M
06-01-2017, 12:56 AM
One Hole
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 78
Kenetrek Bridger Boots Size 13M
Like new. Purchased last fall and only worn a couple of times. Don't like the way they fit my boney ankles. Nice light weight hiking or hunting boots. They sell for $160+ plus new. $100 plus shipping from north Idaho.
BRIDGER RIDGE HIGH-Kenetrek Boots
