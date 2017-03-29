Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page ISO Used Microtec UTX-70
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

ISO Used Microtec UTX-70
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 05:42 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Central AZ
Posts: 1,146
ISO Used Microtec UTX-70
Looking for a used UTX-70 in good condition for my edc. If you have one that no longer fits your needs, give me a shout and let me know blade style, color, condition and what you want for it.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« FS: Belleville and Thorogood Steel Toe Combat Boots | FS: Sitka Pants, Jacket & Vest »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC