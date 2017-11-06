Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page Hornady 6.5 creedmoor ammo FS
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Hornady 6.5 creedmoor ammo FS
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-11-2017, 12:39 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Southwest Iowa
Posts: 68
Hornady 6.5 creedmoor ammo FS
I sold the gun with no intention of replacing it, so the ammo is just sitting around.

17 boxes Hornady 120 gr. A-max. I would like $22/box and buy it all I pay shipping if you take it all.

16 boxes Hornady 140 gr. A-max. I would like $22/box as well and will pay shipping if you take it all.

3 boxes (plus 6 rounds in another box) Hornady 129 gr. SST. Take all three boxes for $80 shipped.

I will be selling my brass and a new set of Hornady dies as soon as count the brass.

Thank in advance- Greg
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS/WTT Tactical Concealment Mamba Ghillie Suit | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:39 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC