Hornady 6.5 creedmoor ammo FS I sold the gun with no intention of replacing it, so the ammo is just sitting around.



17 boxes Hornady 120 gr. A-max. I would like $22/box and buy it all I pay shipping if you take it all.



16 boxes Hornady 140 gr. A-max. I would like $22/box as well and will pay shipping if you take it all.



3 boxes (plus 6 rounds in another box) Hornady 129 gr. SST. Take all three boxes for $80 shipped.



I will be selling my brass and a new set of Hornady dies as soon as count the brass.



Thank in advance- Greg