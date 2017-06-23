Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page Hornady 338 Lapua Ammo
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Hornady 338 Lapua Ammo
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-23-2017, 09:20 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 5
Hornady 338 Lapua Ammo
Awhile back I tried to sell some ammo for a friend of mine who had some financial issues. He was not willing to work much on the price but has since changed his mind. His situation made a turn for the worse and I purchased the ammo from him and now i need to get my money back. I have 204 rounds of hornady 285gr match btp 338 lapua. I also have one box of 285 amax. Lot # is all the same on the bthp, #82306. I gave him $450 for this ammo and want to get my 450 back. He removed the ammo from the boxes so it would all fit in ammo can but kept the box ends with the info. Amax is still in original box. I dont mind shipping and will pay a little towards it but being a very heavy ormd its probably not going to be cheap. Text me at 704-902-nine two eight zero for quickest response.

Price is firm. From my research this is around 50% of original cost.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Last OF My Brand New Tools, Equipment, Calls, & Clothing | Big Agnes Lost Ranger and Q Core insulated pad »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:27 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC