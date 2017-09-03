Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
Hilleberg AKTO
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Hilleberg AKTO
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-09-2017, 11:55 AM
Rustykfd
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 11
Hilleberg AKTO
This is a near perfect condition Hilleberg AKTO. I have slept in it for 2 nights, in good conditions. It isn't brand new, but it's damn close. Color is Sand. Price is $475 firm. Contact me at kfd.rusty (@gmail.com)
Akto
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Arctic Shield XL
|
WTB: Tenzing 2220 Pack
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:50 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC