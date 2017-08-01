Gun room clean out

All items are priced shipped TYD
Will provide tracking number when shipped.
PM me for any Questions...
Post "I will take it" followed by a PM with info.
1) Outdoor Connection Super-Grip Super Sling, used very little LNIB $20.00
2) Western Neveda 180gr 40/10mm $15.00
3) UTG & Magpul rail covers $20.00
4) Drill master cutoff saw, I made a little fixture set up to make 300 BO brass and it is mounted on the saw but can be removed with 1 screw. I made about 500 pcs of brass and it has set for a couple years. $25.00
5) M-Lok Bipod and M-lok Sling mount, New in package. $32.00
6) Charging handle $ 25.00