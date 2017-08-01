     close
Gun room clean out
Unread 01-08-2017, 02:25 PM
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: USA
Posts: 10
Gun room clean out
All items are priced shipped TYD
Will provide tracking number when shipped.
PM me for any Questions...
Post "I will take it" followed by a PM with info.


1) Outdoor Connection Super-Grip Super Sling, used very little LNIB $20.00



2) Western Neveda 180gr 40/10mm $15.00





3) UTG & Magpul rail covers $20.00





4) Drill master cutoff saw, I made a little fixture set up to make 300 BO brass and it is mounted on the saw but can be removed with 1 screw. I made about 500 pcs of brass and it has set for a couple years. $25.00





5) M-Lok Bipod and M-lok Sling mount, New in package. $32.00



6) Charging handle $ 25.00

    Unread 01-08-2017, 02:50 PM
    Join Date: Oct 2015
    Location: Fairbanks, Juneau, Denali
    Posts: 242
    Re: Gun room clean out
    i'll take cut off saw and rail protecters
    Unread 01-08-2017, 02:59 PM
    Join Date: Oct 2015
    Location: Fairbanks, Juneau, Denali
    Posts: 242
    Re: Gun room clean out
    PM me your Paypal address
