Guidos Web treestand *new*
07-10-2017, 12:18 PM
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Southern, Indiana
Posts: 142
Guidos Web treestand *new*
Deer season is approaching.
I am selling a new never used Guidos Web treestand and some extras.
The treestand is new and like I said never used.
It is sized large/tall
It comes with tether belt (all of them do)
I also ordered a linesman belt and bought some Ameristep strap on tree steps off of EBay.
It comes with everything you see
Here's Guidos Web website for information.
Only reason I'm selling is the place I used to hunt I no longer hunt there.

I'm asking $375.00 shipped or trade for a Leupold scope of equal value or thereabouts.






07-10-2017, 12:19 PM
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Southern, Indiana
Posts: 142
Re: Guidos Web treestand *new*
Some more pics.






