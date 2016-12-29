     close
GoTek leather snake boots, size 8.5
GoTek leather snake boots, size 8.5
Unread 12-29-2016, 09:26 PM
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Wilmington NC
Posts: 4,733
GoTek leather snake boots, size 8.5
Mens custom GoTek leather snake boots size 8.5, only worn 2-3 times, no wear on soles at all.

Cost $400 new, sell for $180 shipped.

email hermanharke@aol.com




