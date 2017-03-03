Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Garmin monterra wtt
Unread 03-03-2017, 07:22 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 201
Garmin monterra wtt
Just seen what's out there. I purchased a Garmin monterra a few years back. It has the applied ballistics app on it. Used it on one hunt, and took it to the range a couple of times. Used along with my Leica 1600B, for my shooting solutions. I sold the Leica to a buddy of mine, and just preordered a Sig kilo 2400. So I won't be needing this device. I still got the box and all original paperwork. I can send pictures via text message. Just looking to trade for something. Let me know what you got.

Thanks
Sam
338AX
