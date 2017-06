Garmin Etrex 30x, GizMoVest case Screen Protector I have a BRAND NEW Garmin Etrex 30x GPS for sale. Includes GizMoVest Armor case, Armor Suit Military screen protector, box with all papers and warranty card. I did not buy with the Topo installed as it is not good. The free version online is better. I just recently paid $275 for all 3 items. Selling for $200 SHIPPED. PM IF INTERESTED



Garmin Etrex 30x $230 from REI

GizMoVest Case $30

Screen Protector. $15 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger