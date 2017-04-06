Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Thirty-Nine Year Collection of "RIFLE" Magazine
06-04-2017, 10:25 AM
G36
FS: Thirty-Nine Year Collection of "RIFLE" Magazine
FS: RIFLE magazine collection from January 1978, issue #55 to present, March 2017, issue #293. Published by the Wolfe Publishing Co., Prescott, AZ. Six issues per year which includes some special Fall Hunting issues. Well over $600.00 in original subscriptions costs paid. All in excellent condition with no underlining and original covers. Do not want to separate, sold as one lot only FTF in Tucson, AZ $300.00. Most issues out of print with collectible prices. Consider trades for comparable variable scope or rangefinder. Thanks.

