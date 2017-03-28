Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS: Sitka Pants, Jacket & Vest
03-28-2017
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Western Indiana
Posts: 9
FS: Sitka Pants, Jacket & Vest
I have a few piece of Sitka for sale. All were purchased new in 2015. Only selling because the fit is too tight for my aging frame.

1 - Sitka 90% Pants, Optifade Open Country, Size = 36R. Only worn during a week-long elk hunt in 2015. No tears or holes that I can find. A few small (<1/4 inch), brownish stains on the back of the pants. Blends in with pattern well. $100 TYD.

2 - Sitka 90% Pants, Optifade Open Country, Size = 36R. Only worn during a week-long elk hunt in 2015. No tears, holes or stains that I can find. $110 TYD.

3  Sitka Mountain Pants, Optifade Open Country, Size = 36R. Includes knee pads which were never used. Only worn during a week-long elk hunt in 2015. No tears, holes or stains that I can find. $125 TYD.

4  Sitka Kelvin Lite Vest, Optifade Open Country, Size = Large. NWOT  packed but never worn. No tears, holes or stains. $100 TYD.

5  Sitka 90% Jacket, Optifade Open Country, Size = Large. Only worn during a week-long elk hunt in 2015. No tears, holes or stains that I can find. $120 TYD.


If interested, send me a PM. I will be happy to send photos. These are listed on other forums.

Prices include shipping to CONUS.
