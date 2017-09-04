Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Sinclair Rest & Accessories
Unread 04-09-2017, 02:16 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 501
FS: Sinclair Rest & Accessories
$290 shipped CONUS
Like new. Used twice.
For some reason, I shoot better from my bipod.
Set Includes:
Sinclair Lightweight Rest w/ Basic Top
Edgewood 3" bag
Sinclair Benchrest Forend Rail Adapter
Benchrest Picatinny Rail Adapter
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Sinclair Rest & Accessories-benchrest.jpg  
