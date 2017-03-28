Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS: Packs & S4 Gear Harness
Unread 03-28-2017, 07:00 PM
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Western Indiana
Posts: 9
FS: Packs & S4 Gear Harness
I have a couple packs for sale.

ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS Hunting Pack. Used for a few training hikes, never loaded more than 40 pounds . Purchased in early 2015. Never used on a hunt. $70 TYD.

Badlands Tree Hugger Fanny Pack. NWOT. Purchased in late 2015 but never worn. $60 TYD.

I also have an S4 Gear Lockdown Bino Harness. Used sparingly. $35 TYD.


If interested, send me a PM. I will be happy to send photos. Prices include shipping to CONUS. Posted on other forums.
