Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Nylon Bore Brushes, Dewey Jags & Brush Adapter
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: Nylon Bore Brushes, Dewey Jags & Brush Adapter
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-08-2017, 08:20 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 325
FS: Nylon Bore Brushes, Dewey Jags & Brush Adapter
I have some nylon bore brushes that have never been used along with two Dewey copper eliminator jags and a brush adapter. I'm selling them all as a package. $25 shipped. PayPal gift or postal money order.

3 - .22 cal. nylon bore brushes, new condition
3 - 7mm nylon bore brushes, new condition
3 - .30 cal. nylon bore brushes, new condition
4 - 9mm nylon bore brushes, new condition
3 - .45 cal. nylon bore brushes, new condition
3 - 12 gauge nylon bore brushes, new condition
Dewey copper eliminator brush adapter, .27 cal. and larger, converts 8-36 male threads to 8-32 male threads, like new
Dewey copper eliminator 6.5/7mm jag with 8-32 female threads, like new
Dewey copper eliminator .30 cal. jag with 8-32 female threads, like new

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS: FDAC for 308 Win | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:31 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC