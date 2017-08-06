FS: Nylon Bore Brushes, Dewey Jags & Brush Adapter

I have some nylon bore brushes that have never been used along with two Dewey copper eliminator jags and a brush adapter. I'm selling them all as a package. $25 shipped. PayPal gift or postal money order.
3 - .22 cal. nylon bore brushes, new condition
3 - 7mm nylon bore brushes, new condition
3 - .30 cal. nylon bore brushes, new condition
4 - 9mm nylon bore brushes, new condition
3 - .45 cal. nylon bore brushes, new condition
3 - 12 gauge nylon bore brushes, new condition
Dewey copper eliminator brush adapter, .27 cal. and larger, converts 8-36 male threads to 8-32 male threads, like new
Dewey copper eliminator 6.5/7mm jag with 8-32 female threads, like new
Dewey copper eliminator .30 cal. jag with 8-32 female threads, like new