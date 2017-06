FS new factory ammo I'm selling the following new factory ammo:



4 50rd boxes 30 Carbine 110gr FMJ Price $64.00

1 25rd box 9mm Re. Golden Saber 124gr Brass JHP Price $18.00

1 25rd box 9mm Hornady Critical Defense 115gr FTX Price $16.00

1 20rd box 9mm Speer Gold Dot 124gr GDHP Price $17.00

1 50rd box 9mm Federal 115gr Hi-Shok JHP (white box) Price $20.00

1 50rd box 9mm Independence (reloadable brass) 115gr JHP Price $15.00

1 50rd box 9mm Winchester 115gr FMJ Price $10.00

2 50rd boxes 9mm Magtech Bonded 124gr JHP Price $15.00ea

2 50rd boxes 9mm ZVS (Slovakia) 124gr FMJ Price $10.00ea



1 20rd box 45ACP Federal Premium 230gr Hydra-Shok JHP Price $18.00



Prices do not include shipping. I'm sure we can work something out that is fair to everyone. I accept USPS MO or good check. I will hold ammo until check clears.

Contact if interested.