FS: Mystery Ranch and Nice Frame I have a Mystery Ranch pack and Nice frame in coyote I am looking to sell. Only used on a couple of hunts, it is in excellent shape. It is my wife's and she doesn't hunt enough anymore. The Bag is a prototype, but it is setup a lot like the dragonslayer and 3DAP but with double the internal pockets.



Comes With:

Small waist/yoke (you can get other sizes from mystery ranch)

Load lifter

1 hip pouch



Asking $375 shipped or best offer.