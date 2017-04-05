Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Kuiu Storm Star 2P tent
Unread 05-04-2017, 12:59 PM
FS: Kuiu Storm Star 2P tent
I have a lightly-used, essentially like-new Kuiu Storm Star 2P tent for sale.

This is a superb bomb shelter that will stand up to anything mother nature can dish out. It is rock solid in the wind and very waterproof. I don't have any late season hunts any time soon and don't really need a tent that is this robust. As such, I am letting it go. This tent is in excellent condition. I could find no flaws or stains. It has been used less than a dozen times and shows no signs of wear. It will come with all of the factory stakes, packed in the original stuff sack. I even still have the tag on the stuff sack! This tent retails for $599.99. I guarantee you will be happy with the condition of this tent.

I will let this tent go for $500 shipped to your door in the lower 48.





