FS: Kestrel 4500NV w/Bluetooth



1. Tan 4500NV w/BT includes box - $200 shipped

2. Green 4500NV w/BT no box - $200 shipped





I have two lightly used Kestrel's for sale. Both are the 4500NV variety and both have bluetooth.1. Tan 4500NV w/BT includes box - $200 shipped2. Green 4500NV w/BT no box - $200 shipped