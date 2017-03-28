Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
FS: Kestrel 4500NV w/Bluetooth
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS: Kestrel 4500NV w/Bluetooth
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-28-2017, 10:04 PM
nad1967
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 634
FS: Kestrel 4500NV w/Bluetooth
I have two lightly used Kestrel's for sale. Both are the 4500NV variety and both have bluetooth.
1. Tan 4500NV w/BT includes box - $200 shipped
2. Green 4500NV w/BT no box - $200 shipped
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS: Packs & S4 Gear Harness
|
m.o.a systems rear bag fs
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:22 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC