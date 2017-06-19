Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page FS Irish Setter Rutmaster 2.0 Camo Rubber Boots Size 11
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS Irish Setter Rutmaster 2.0 Camo Rubber Boots Size 11
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-19-2017, 01:06 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 59
FS Irish Setter Rutmaster 2.0 Camo Rubber Boots Size 11
I'm selling my Red Wing Irish Setter Rutmaster 2.0 camo, waterproof, rubber
boots in size 11.
These boots are a tad small for me. They are slightly worn, (a 4hr Nov. after noon
deer hunt).

Everything on these boots are excellent. Deep tread, 800gr permaloft insulation,
waterproof, scent ban, and has RPM technology. Camo pattern is Realtree extra.

I bought these boots from Sportsman's guide and paid $159.99 plus shipping.
I am selling these for $100.00 shipped to lower 48. They are still selling these exact boots on their site, so please check it out. The boots run a little on the narrow side.

I can provide pics, but has to be sent by USPS mail.

I accept USPS MO or check (hold boots until check clears)

Contact if interested.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« **SPF fromHI**FS Brand New Wheeler Tools | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:35 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC