Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page FS: FDAC for 308 Win
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: FDAC for 308 Win
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-08-2017, 08:16 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 325
FS: FDAC for 308 Win
Like new, FDAC for 308 Win with 175 gr. SMK. This is in yards and cards are for 2500, 2550, 2600, 2650 and 2700 fps. One side is MRAD and the other is MOA.

$35 shipped. PayPal gift or postal money order.


Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« NIW: Blackhawk Block Go Bag | FS: Nylon Bore Brushes, Dewey Jags & Brush Adapter »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:31 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC