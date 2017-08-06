Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
FS: FDAC for 308 Win
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS: FDAC for 308 Win
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-08-2017, 08:16 PM
herkyhealer130
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 325
FS: FDAC for 308 Win
Like new, FDAC for 308 Win with 175 gr. SMK. This is in yards and cards are for 2500, 2550, 2600, 2650 and 2700 fps. One side is MRAD and the other is MOA.
$35 shipped. PayPal gift or postal money order.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
NIW: Blackhawk Block Go Bag
|
FS: Nylon Bore Brushes, Dewey Jags & Brush Adapter
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:31 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC