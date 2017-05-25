|
FS Factory New 30 Carbine & 17HMR Ammo
I have the following brand new factory ammo for sale.
4 50rd boxes of 30 Carbine factory ammo consisting of:
3 boxes Aquila 110gr FMJ
1 box Armscor 110gr FMJ
4 200rd boxes CCI A-17 17HMR 17gr varmint tip ammo
Price is $200.00 shipped to lower 48
Can cherry pick individual boxes if you want but
price will increase along with shipping cost on small amounts.
I accept USPS money order only. Contact by PM if interested.
Sorry about no pics, but I don't have software nor own a smartphone.
Also if anyone is interested, I have a unfired Auto-Ordnance 30 Carbine
with 1 15rd magazine plus 2 brand new spare 15rd Auto-Ordnance magazines.