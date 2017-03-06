Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page FS Brand New Wheeler Tools
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS Brand New Wheeler Tools
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-03-2017, 12:10 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 45
FS Brand New Wheeler Tools
I am selling the following brand new Wheeler tools:

Wheeler Professional Gunsmithing 43pc Screwdriver Set. Product # 954621
Set has hollow-ground bits
Durable S2 Tool Steel
Short No-Slip Handle
Most Popular Bits for Gunsmithing
Plastic Carry-Case
Kit is in unopened Clamshell Plastic Container
Price is $28.00 shipped to lower 48

Wheeler Punch & Hammer Set Product #951900
Great for gunsmithing or other projects around the shop.
Includes: 8 brass punches, 4 steel punches, 2 composite punches,
and brass head hammer with nylon cap on one side.
Also comes with durable molded case to hold the contents securely
Set is in unopened original box.
Price is $22.00 shipped to lower 48

Or both for $45.00 shipped

PM if interested
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS: Mystery Ranch and Nice Frame | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:51 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC