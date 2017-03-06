FS Brand New Wheeler Tools I am selling the following brand new Wheeler tools:



Wheeler Professional Gunsmithing 43pc Screwdriver Set. Product # 954621

Set has hollow-ground bits

Durable S2 Tool Steel

Short No-Slip Handle

Most Popular Bits for Gunsmithing

Plastic Carry-Case

Kit is in unopened Clamshell Plastic Container

Price is $28.00 shipped to lower 48



Wheeler Punch & Hammer Set Product #951900

Great for gunsmithing or other projects around the shop.

Includes: 8 brass punches, 4 steel punches, 2 composite punches,

and brass head hammer with nylon cap on one side.

Also comes with durable molded case to hold the contents securely

Set is in unopened original box.

Price is $22.00 shipped to lower 48



Or both for $45.00 shipped



PM if interested