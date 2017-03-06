|
FS Brand New Wheeler Tools
I am selling the following brand new Wheeler tools:
Wheeler Professional Gunsmithing 43pc Screwdriver Set. Product # 954621
Set has hollow-ground bits
Durable S2 Tool Steel
Short No-Slip Handle
Most Popular Bits for Gunsmithing
Plastic Carry-Case
Kit is in unopened Clamshell Plastic Container
Price is $28.00 shipped to lower 48
Wheeler Punch & Hammer Set Product #951900
Great for gunsmithing or other projects around the shop.
Includes: 8 brass punches, 4 steel punches, 2 composite punches,
and brass head hammer with nylon cap on one side.
Also comes with durable molded case to hold the contents securely
Set is in unopened original box.
Price is $22.00 shipped to lower 48
Or both for $45.00 shipped
PM if interested