FS Brand New Camo Hunting Clothes in 2XL

Unread 06-28-2017, 05:35 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 70
Due to a lot of inquiries about my 2XL camo hunting clothing and having to e-mail
each inquiry with what kind of clothing I have decided to list all that I have.
Everything except 1 outfit is brand new w/tags still on. I still can send pics, but they have to be sent regular mail.
I will accept any reasonable offer and shipping will have to be negotiated.

Here are the following clothing:
Cabela's 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly 7 button shirt & 6 pocket pants in RealTree
Extra Green pattern in medium wt.
Mossy Oak 2XL 100% cotton 7 button shirt and XL (fits 42-44) 6 pocket pants in
MO Obsession pattern in medium wt.
Cabela's 2XL Tall 60% cotton 40% poly w/scent blocker 7 button shirt and 2XL
reg. 60/40 6 pocket pants in Mossy Oak Country pattern in medium wt.
Robinson Outdoor 2XL 100% poly w/scent blocker 7 button shirt & 6 pocket
pants in Mossy Oak Break-up Country pattern in light wt.
These are new w/tags still on.

Next outfit is slightly used no tags. Used on a 4 hr. hunt in NC back in Nov. 2016

Sport'sman guide 2XL 100% cotton 7 button shirt & 6 pocket pants in Mossy
Oak Break-Up pattern in heavy wt.

Next are brand new 7 button shirts only w/tags
True Timber 2XL 100% poly 7 button shirt with caped back (really sharp)
in MO Obsession pattern in light wt.
Cabela's 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly 7 button shirt in Realtree MAX-1 pattern
in medium wt.
Berne Outdoor 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly 7 button shirt in MO Break-up
Country pattern in medium wt.

Next are brand new 2XL 6 pocket pants only w/tags:
Robinson Outdoor 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly 6 pocket pants in MO Obsession
pattern w/scent blocker in medium wt.
Wing Supply 2XL 100% cotton 6 pocket pants in Long Leaf Green pattern in
heavy wt.
Robinson Outdoor 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly 6 pocket pants in Mossy Oak
Country pattern w/scent blocker in medium wt.

Last are brand new short & long sleeve tee's in 2XL:
Mossy Oak 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly long sleeve tee w/scent blocker in
MO Obsession pattern in light wt.
Mossy Oak 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly short sleeve tee w/moisture wicking in
MO Obsession pattern in light wt.
Wing Supply 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly short sleeve tee w/scent blocker in
Real Tree MAX-1 pattern in light wt.
Cabela's 2XL 60% cotton 40% poly short sleeve tee in MO Country pattern
in light wt.

These are my new camo hunting clothes that I have left. If interested
contact me with a reasonable offer or to send pics.

If you want to purchase I accept USPS money order or check ( hold clothes
until check clears) Shipping will have to be negotiated.

Thanks for looking.
