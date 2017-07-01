     close
FS Atlas BiPod
  #1  
Unread 01-07-2017, 10:04 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: newnan ga
Posts: 542
FS Atlas BiPod
I have for sale a Atlas Bipod. Never used just taken out of package. Payment thru PayPal gift or Money Order.
Model BT10-LW17 ADM
https://www.amazon.com/Atlas-Bipod-1.../dp/B003KP4WGU
    #2  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 10:05 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2012
    Location: newnan ga
    Posts: 542
    Re: FS Atlas BiPod
    Will sell for $250 shipped.
    Thanks
    Rusty
