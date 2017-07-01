Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS Atlas BiPod
01-07-2017, 10:04 AM
turkeyfever
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: newnan ga
Posts: 542
FS Atlas BiPod
I have for sale a Atlas Bipod. Never used just taken out of package. Payment thru PayPal gift or Money Order.
Model BT10-LW17 ADM
https://www.amazon.com/Atlas-Bipod-1.../dp/B003KP4WGU
01-07-2017, 10:05 AM
turkeyfever
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: newnan ga
Posts: 542
Re: FS Atlas BiPod
Will sell for $250 shipped.
Thanks
Rusty
