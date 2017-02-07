|
FS 6.5 Creedmoor ammo
I would like to sell my factory new 6.5 Creedmoor ammo:
1 20rd box Hornady Precision Hunter 143gr ELD-X Price $24.00
2 20rd boxes Winchester Deer Hunter Extreme Point 125gr Price $16.00Ea.
1 20rd box Nosler Trophy Grade Accu Bond Long Range 129gr Price $45.00
1 20rd box Nosler Match Grade Custom Comp. 140gr HPBT Price $34.00
1 20rd box Nosler Ballistic Tip 140gr BT Price $25.00
Price is $160.00 includes shipping if you buy all otherwise shipping extra.
I accept USPS MO or check (hold ammo till check clears)
I can provide pic's but need to be sent by USPS
Contact if interested.