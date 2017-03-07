Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS 338 Lapua ammo
FS 338 Lapua ammo
07-03-2017, 06:44 AM
rharfo
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: One of the Commonwealth's
Posts: 498
FS 338 Lapua ammo
6 20 Round boxes of factory new Black Hills 338 Lapua 300 GR Matchking. 500 shipped. pay pal ok or check, money order, certified funds....
AK HI residents add 50 to ship...
