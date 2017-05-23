Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Federal 9mm 147 gr HST
Federal 9mm 147 gr HST
05-23-2017, 11:50 PM
mbitter
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 8
Federal 9mm 147 gr HST
I have a couple boxes of Federal 9mm 147 gr HST for sale. This is new factory ammo, 50 rounds per box and price is $35 per box.
