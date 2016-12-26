     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page Excalibur Exocet 200 For Sale  LOADED! ! !
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Excalibur Exocet 200 For Sale  LOADED! ! !
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-26-2016, 09:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Florida's Nature Coast
Posts: 121
Excalibur Exocet 200 For Sale  LOADED! ! !
Excalibur Exocet 200 For Sale  LOADED! ! !

I have for sale a lovingly used and very well taken care of Exocet 200 ready to hunt. . .just add broadheads and quiver! This package comes with; Vortex Diamondback 1.75-5x32 rifle scope mounted to a HHA Optimizer. R.E.D.S string silencers along with a fresh Boo String. 1 dozen Zombie Slayer arrows with Blazer Vanes, flat knocks, brass inserts and white crown dip. Rail has been foam filled and foot stirrup is rubber wrapped . . .this has made for a pretty quiet x-bow. Shooting 125gr. broadheads/fieldpoints gives me a total arrow weight of 465 grains and very accurate out to 65 yards. . .40 yards and under, you cannot shoot for group due to damaging arrows! I am selling this rig because I have the need for a Matrix 380 and have to fund this need! ! !

$$725.00 + S&H in lower U.S. 48







Any additional photos or questions please send me a PM or e-mail.
Thank you for looking. capt.offshore@yahoo.com
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Triad stock pach | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:30 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC