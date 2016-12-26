Excalibur Exocet 200 For Sale  LOADED! ! ! Excalibur Exocet 200 For Sale  LOADED! ! !



Thank you for looking. I have for sale a lovingly used and very well taken care of Exocet 200 ready to hunt. . .just add broadheads and quiver! This package comes with; Vortex Diamondback 1.75-5x32 rifle scope mounted to a HHA Optimizer. R.E.D.S string silencers along with a fresh Boo String. 1 dozen Zombie Slayer arrows with Blazer Vanes, flat knocks, brass inserts and white crown dip. Rail has been foam filled and foot stirrup is rubber wrapped . . .this has made for a pretty quiet x-bow. Shooting 125gr. broadheads/fieldpoints gives me a total arrow weight of 465 grains and very accurate out to 65 yards. . .40 yards and under, you cannot shoot for group due to damaging arrows! I am selling this rig because I have the need for a Matrix 380 and have to fund this need! ! !Any additional photos or questions please send me a PM or e-mail.Thank you for looking. capt.offshore@yahoo.com