Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
Elite Impulse 31 rigged out
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Elite Impulse 31 rigged out
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-13-2017, 06:57 PM
Remmy700
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,422
Elite Impulse 31 rigged out
Elite impulse 31 realtree xtra 65lbs, RH 28.5 draw. Has Elite QAD on it, elite 7" stab , and Hogg father single pin .019 with light. Bow is brand new and has not even been tuned yet. 1200 shipped
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB KUIU VERDE Guide Jacket in XXL
|
WTB Sitka Downpour EV2 pants and Down ultralight jacket
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:29 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC