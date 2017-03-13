Elite Impulse 31 rigged out

Elite impulse 31 realtree xtra 65lbs, RH 28.5 draw. Has Elite QAD on it, elite 7" stab , and Hogg father single pin .019 with light. Bow is brand new and has not even been tuned yet. 1200 shipped

__________________

Only Four Things Important In This Life.

1. GOD

2. COUNTRY

3. FAMILY

4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE