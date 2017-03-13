Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Elite Impulse 31 rigged out
Unread 03-13-2017, 06:57 PM
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,422
Elite Impulse 31 rigged out
Elite impulse 31 realtree xtra 65lbs, RH 28.5 draw. Has Elite QAD on it, elite 7" stab , and Hogg father single pin .019 with light. Bow is brand new and has not even been tuned yet. 1200 shipped
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
