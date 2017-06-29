Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Eberlestock G3 Phantom
Unread 06-29-2017, 08:01 AM
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 38
Eberlestock G3 Phantom
Eberlestock G3 Phantom - $250 Shipped
This pack is great for carrying a rifle and gear. I only used it a few times during hunting season and during training. Don't need it anymore for training so time to get rid of it.








