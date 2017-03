Eberlestock, avianx, etc.. for sale Eberlestock tailhook. $145 shipped. Only used on one hunt, great condition.



Avian-x LCD lookout hen decoy. $60 shipped. Good condition.



Galls bullet/stab proof best, size 42. $165 shipped. Only warn once or twice.



Sony HDR-cx7 camcorder. Many extras including long life battery, shotgun mic and wide angle lense, case. No sd card included. $150 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger