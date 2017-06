Danner Gavre boots size 11.5 I've had these boots for a few years now, so they show signs of use, but are still in great working order. Bottom line is I should've ordered size 12 for a better fit. And they have never been worn on any long hunts so they have low mileage on them. They are size 11.5 D. $50 shipped to your door. Please feel free to PM me with any additional pictures or questions. Thank you. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger