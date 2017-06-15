Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page Crux Ordnance Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit $1700 shipped
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Crux Ordnance Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit $1700 shipped
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-15-2017, 05:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 243
Crux Ordnance Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit $1700 shipped
I have a used Crux Ordnance tripod kit for sale. This tripod is rock solid and offers great options for running a rifle or just using the tripod with a spotter or both at the same time if you want. This is the PMG-009 kit on the cruxord website. The spotting scope mount does have a small cosmetic scuff from dropping it. PM me with questions or if you want more details. The whole kit on cruxord website would be $2395.

Some information from Crux Ordnance....
10x (10 layer) Carbon Fiber Tubing
42mm top section diameter
1/4"-20 threaded holes on leg tops and apex for additional accessories
Spring Loaded Apex Safety Mechanism (prevents accidental mounting plate release)
Easy Leg lock access from front and back
Bubble Level on Apex
Anti Slip Molded Feet with integrated Hardened Stainless Steel Spikes ($75.00 value)
Made in the USA


This includes carbon fiber tripod, leveling bowl, adjustable rifle rest, clamp, and spotting scope mount, also a carrying case. I know RRS is really popular but this tripod is every bit as nice as a RRS and the adjustable rest offers a rock solid platform.


$1700 shipped
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-15-2017, 05:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 243
Re: Crux Ordnance Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit $1700 shipped
Name: tripod 3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 18.0 KB

Name: tripod2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.7 KB

Crux Ordnance Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit 00 shipped-tripod.jpg


not real sure why the images are rotated like that, pm me your cell number for better pictures.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« SportEar Ghost Stryke 2 Ear Pro - BLACK and TAN | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:59 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC