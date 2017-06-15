Crux Ordnance Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit $1700 shipped I have a used Crux Ordnance tripod kit for sale. This tripod is rock solid and offers great options for running a rifle or just using the tripod with a spotter or both at the same time if you want. This is the PMG-009 kit on the cruxord website. The spotting scope mount does have a small cosmetic scuff from dropping it. PM me with questions or if you want more details. The whole kit on cruxord website would be $2395.



Some information from Crux Ordnance....

10x (10 layer) Carbon Fiber Tubing

42mm top section diameter

1/4"-20 threaded holes on leg tops and apex for additional accessories

Spring Loaded Apex Safety Mechanism (prevents accidental mounting plate release)

Easy Leg lock access from front and back

Bubble Level on Apex

Anti Slip Molded Feet with integrated Hardened Stainless Steel Spikes ($75.00 value)

Made in the USA





This includes carbon fiber tripod, leveling bowl, adjustable rifle rest, clamp, and spotting scope mount, also a carrying case. I know RRS is really popular but this tripod is every bit as nice as a RRS and the adjustable rest offers a rock solid platform.





$1700 shipped