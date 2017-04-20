Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
Corbon Hunter 280 AI 140gr DPX
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Corbon Hunter 280 AI 140gr DPX
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-20-2017, 02:18 PM
MTAR15
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: MT
Posts: 306
Corbon Hunter 280 AI 140gr DPX
Discontinued long ago, I have 100 factory loaded rounds. All brass is Nosler.
Great ammo, just not a 280 AI shooter any longer.
All 5 boxes - $300 shipped. The last price Midway had on these was $125 per 20.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Book: For Sale: The Practical Guide to Long Range Hunting Cartridges
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:16 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC