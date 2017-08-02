     close
Cleaning out hunting gear
  #1  
Unread 02-08-2017, 11:55 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 86
Cleaning out hunting gear
I've got a hodgepodge of hunting clothes that I thought I would put up and see if anybody could use.
1. Browning RMEF hat
2. Browning insulated short brimmed hat
3. Saddle-cloth thinsulate fingerless gloves/mittens (large)
4. Camo bag
5. Muleskins brand quilted camo vest (large)--like new
6. Cabelas long sleeve button up shirt (60%cotton/40%polyester-- size M tall)
7. Cabelas Polartec black long sleeve thermal shirt (L tall)
8. Cabelas long sleeve thermal (95%/5%lycra) navy blue shirt
All come from a smoke free home and are in good condition.
$35 shipped tyd CONUS for all. PayPal gift or postal money order.
thanks
BDF
Cleaning out hunting gear-img_1179.jpg   Cleaning out hunting gear-img_1181.jpg  

Cleaning out hunting gear-img_1180.jpg  
    #2  
    Unread 02-09-2017, 01:35 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2012
    Posts: 174
    Re: Cleaning out hunting gear
    I will take thanks, send me your info. Good deal for the boys
      #3  
    Unread 02-09-2017, 06:48 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2011
    Posts: 86
    Re: Cleaning out hunting gear
    SPF
