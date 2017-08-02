Cleaning out hunting gear I've got a hodgepodge of hunting clothes that I thought I would put up and see if anybody could use.

1. Browning RMEF hat

2. Browning insulated short brimmed hat

3. Saddle-cloth thinsulate fingerless gloves/mittens (large)

4. Camo bag

5. Muleskins brand quilted camo vest (large)--like new

6. Cabelas long sleeve button up shirt (60%cotton/40%polyester-- size M tall)

7. Cabelas Polartec black long sleeve thermal shirt (L tall)

8. Cabelas long sleeve thermal (95%/5%lycra) navy blue shirt

All come from a smoke free home and are in good condition.

$35 shipped tyd CONUS for all. PayPal gift or postal money order.

thanks

