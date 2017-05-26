Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Check this out Montana
05-26-2017, 11:21 AM
RockyMtnMT
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,928
Check this out Montana
I designed this t-shirt in light of what has happened here in MT with the special election. Pass it on and get yours. I think it is super funny.
406 Baby!
Gianforte Montana Made T-Shirt Congressman Political Satire Wins | eBay
Steve
05-26-2017, 12:32 PM
CUTTER1
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 21
Re: Check this out Montana
Now that is funny!
05-26-2017, 01:00 PM
bigngreen
Platinum Member
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 5,769
Re: Check this out Montana
I think it helped him win, I know it helped me vote
