Check this out Montana
Check this out Montana
I designed this t-shirt in light of what has happened here in MT with the special election. Pass it on and get yours. I think it is super funny.

406 Baby!

Gianforte Montana Made T-Shirt Congressman Political Satire Wins | eBay

Steve
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Re: Check this out Montana
Now that is funny!
Re: Check this out Montana
I think it helped him win, I know it helped me vote
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
