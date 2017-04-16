|
Camo Sets for Sale
Would like to sell together!!!
I'm 6'1, 195 and the sizes fit very well.
Scent-Lok Timber Fleece Set
Realtree Xtra
No holes/tears, zippers are all good, some pilling
Size Large
Jacket- $60
Pants- $60
Set: $100
---------------------------------
Nomad Set (great, practically new condition)- Mossy Oak Break Up Country
Syncrate Hoodie XL-- $60
Soft Shell Jacket XL-- $60
Dunn Primaloft Vest XL-- $50
Sapwood Merino L-- $25
Blaze Orange Hoodie XL-- $25
Sward Pant- Large (1 season full use, no rips)-- $30
Syncrate Pant Large-- $50
Neck Gaiter-- $10
$275 for NOMAD set shipped