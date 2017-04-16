Camo Sets for Sale Would like to sell together!!!



I'm 6'1, 195 and the sizes fit very well.



Scent-Lok Timber Fleece Set

Realtree Xtra

No holes/tears, zippers are all good, some pilling

Size Large



Jacket- $60

Pants- $60

Set: $100



---------------------------------



Nomad Set (great, practically new condition)- Mossy Oak Break Up Country

Syncrate Hoodie XL-- $60

Soft Shell Jacket XL-- $60

Dunn Primaloft Vest XL-- $50

Sapwood Merino L-- $25

Blaze Orange Hoodie XL-- $25

Sward Pant- Large (1 season full use, no rips)-- $30

Syncrate Pant Large-- $50

Neck Gaiter-- $10



$275 for NOMAD set shipped