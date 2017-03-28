Bullseye target cam long range I have a complete unit of the Bullseye target camera system. Also with this unit is the long range antenea. I have used it past a mile with great success and zero issues. This unit is 2 years old and comes in the bigger heavier case, and the camera sits atop a tripod. Chargers and batteries are included and works as they should. Long range antenea also has a good stable tripod. All you need is a smart phone, tablet or computer and you are ready to use it.



I feel a fair price would be $650 shipped and insured, or $600 face to face.



If you need pictures I can send you some, just PM me an email or cell number.



Thanks for looking.



Roger