brand new Atlas PSR BT46 bipod for sale
Unread 05-16-2017, 04:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 308
brand new Atlas PSR BT46 bipod for sale
this is the new model (ie; non rotating legs) bipod has never been mounted to a rifle and was only opened for visual inspection. will ship to you for $290, PayPal or USPS money order

additional pics can be emailed or texted if required.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
brand new Atlas PSR BT46 bipod for sale-img_3197.jpg  
