Bipods for sale

I'm looking for another Harris S-LM . this would be a swivel with notched legs in the 9" - 13" height . I have one of these and it seems to work best for me . if you have one for sale , or want to trade on something, let me know .



I have a new in package , shooters ridge brand 9" - 13" bipod . non swivel , friction lock legs . I think I bought this from Wal Mart . it looks just like the Harris I have listed next , I don't see any differences .

I'll take $35 shipped







I have a Harris 1A2 bipod . this is a non swivel , friction lock legs . I have no instructions or package for this bipod . 9"-13" height . midway price $74.99 I'll take $ 50 shipped







I have a Harris S-BR bipod . this is a swivel with friction lock legs . 6"-9" height . with package and instructions . midway price $104.99 I'll take $80 shipped .



