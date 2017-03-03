Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Bipods for sale
Unread 03-03-2017, 02:25 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 822
Bipods for sale
I have three bipods I'd like to sell . these are all in very good condition . not beat up at all . the legs work perfectly , springs are good , rubber feet are good . these are listed on other forums for sale .
I'm looking for another Harris S-LM . this would be a swivel with notched legs in the 9" - 13" height . I have one of these and it seems to work best for me . if you have one for sale , or want to trade on something, let me know .

I have a new in package , shooters ridge brand 9" - 13" bipod . non swivel , friction lock legs . I think I bought this from Wal Mart . it looks just like the Harris I have listed next , I don't see any differences .
I'll take $35 shipped



I have a Harris 1A2 bipod . this is a non swivel , friction lock legs . I have no instructions or package for this bipod . 9"-13" height . midway price $74.99 I'll take $ 50 shipped



I have a Harris S-BR bipod . this is a swivel with friction lock legs . 6"-9" height . with package and instructions . midway price $104.99 I'll take $80 shipped .

Unread 03-03-2017, 06:43 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 822
Re: Bipods for sale
Harris S-BR bipod is SPF
