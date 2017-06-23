Big Agnes Lost Ranger and Q Core insulated pad I bought this set from Len here on the forum last year and never ended up using them. The bag and pad are in excellent shape. Lost Ranger 15 deg Long/Left zip $160 Q Core 5R Insulated pad 20x66x3.5 $60 If you buy both I will sell the pair for $210 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







